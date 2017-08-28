Wildcat Welcome Held for New Lincoln Park Sixth Graders

Eighth Graders Helped Show New Students Around the School

DULUTH, Minn. – Students were welcomed to the sixth grade at Lincoln Park Middle School on Monday.

The Wildcat Welcome had selected eighth graders serve as Pride Leaders and show the new sixth graders around the school.

The orientation helps new students make friends, learn where they’re going, and feel comfortable as they transition from elementary to middle school.

“On the first day of school it was kind of difficult for me because we didn’t have pride leaders in sixth grade a couple years ago, so I couldn’t be shown around by anyone except the teachers and that was kind of more uncomfortable,” said Lily Housey, an eighth grade Pride Leader.

“I feel like the sixth graders kind of look up to us in a way because we’re the top people at the school, the oldest kids,” added Jeffrey Bushnell, another Pride Leader. “So they think we kind of know around the school so, I think if we told them how things work and how things really are, I think they’d really understand how it works.”

Duluth Public Schools classes begin on Tuesday, September 5th.