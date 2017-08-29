31st Annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Kicks Off Thursday

Free Family-Friendly Entertainment in Bayfront Festival Park Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – The 31st Annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival will be taking over the Twin Ports this week and weekend.

The festival is taking place Thursday, August 31 – Sunday, September 3.

Schedule of Events:

Thursday, August 31:

Mayor’s Reception, 5-8 p.m., Duluth Depot

Duluth Playhouse Play: I am my Own Wife, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 1:

White Party (21+), 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., The Main Club

Party X, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., Duluth Flame NightClub

Rainbow Family Picnic, 5-7 p.m., 15 Billings Drive

Saturday, September 2:

Hummingbird Family 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race, W. Lake Superior Waterfront Trail

Pride Festival at Bayfront 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Free

Historical Collection, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bayfront Festival Park

Pride’s Block Party (21+), The Flame NightClub, The Main Club

DS Youth Pride Dance, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., AICHO

Sunday, September 3: