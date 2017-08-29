31st Annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival Kicks Off Thursday
Free Family-Friendly Entertainment in Bayfront Festival Park Saturday
DULUTH, Minn. – The 31st Annual Duluth-Superior Pride Festival will be taking over the Twin Ports this week and weekend.
The festival is taking place Thursday, August 31 – Sunday, September 3.
Schedule of Events:
Thursday, August 31:
- Mayor’s Reception, 5-8 p.m., Duluth Depot
- Duluth Playhouse Play: I am my Own Wife, Thursday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, September 1:
- White Party (21+), 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., The Main Club
- Party X, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., Duluth Flame NightClub
- Rainbow Family Picnic, 5-7 p.m., 15 Billings Drive
Saturday, September 2:
- Hummingbird Family 5K, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. race, W. Lake Superior Waterfront Trail
- Pride Festival at Bayfront 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Free
- Historical Collection, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Bayfront Festival Park
- Pride’s Block Party (21+), The Flame NightClub, The Main Club
- DS Youth Pride Dance, 9 p.m. – 12 a.m., AICHO
Sunday, September 3:
- Worship Service, 9:30 a.m., Peace United Church of Christ
- Pride Parade in Superior, noon, Broadway & Belknap
- Fruit Float Boat Cruise, 3:30 p.m., Vista Fleet Tours
- Foo-Foo-Choo-Choo, 2-3:30 p.m., The Depot
- Annual Drag Show Fundraiser, 8 p.m., The Main Club