Bucks Will Play Celtics on Oct. 26 in ‘Return to Mecca’ Game

MILWAUKEE (AP) – The Milwaukee Bucks have found an opponent for a regular season game scheduled in the arena the Bucks called home for 20 years.

The team announced Tuesday that the Boston Celtics will participate in the Oct. 26 game at the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Panther Arena, which was known as the Mecca when the NBA team played there from 1968-1988.

The game is meant to help celebrate Milwaukee’s 50th anniversary season. The Bucks also unveiled a classic edition uniform that will be worn on select days throughout the season.

The Bucks compiled a 582-209 record in two decades at the 11,000-seat Mecca.

Team officials say the only way for fans to guarantee a seat to the “Return to the Mecca” game is by purchasing a Bucks season ticket plan.