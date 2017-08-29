Duluth Trails Closed From Excessive Rain

COGGS Trails Close To Avoid Damage By Ruts In The Clay Mud

DULUTH, Minn. — With the recent rainy weekend dumping 1-5″ inches of rain across the Northland, its puddled up and left soggy and muddy trails, forcing them to close.

According to the cyclists of the Gitchee Gumee Shores, when you put your footprint or bike tire through the goopy mud, the imprint leaves a lasting mark. The rut catches water and holds it longer, not allowing it to drain off of the trail surface. With our soil being predominately clay, this small rut ends up spreading into a large muck hole.

“It would be nice if we could exercise some self–restraint when the weather turns bad and just wait for a drier day. Because sometimes it only takes a day and other times maybe a little longer, then it’s ready to ride on again.” explained Tim Kostner the Coordinator of COGGS trails.

Kostner urges you to stay off of the closed trails because, “Once you put the rut in the mud, it takes awhile to repair.”

You can see updates on trail closures by heading to…

COGGS Website: http://www.coggs.com/

COGGS Twitter: @COGGSLesterTC ‏ @CoggsHartleyTC @COGGSPiedmontTC

COGGS Facebook: @coggstwinports or follow this link to like their page at https://www.facebook.com/coggstwinports/