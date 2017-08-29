Harvey Sets New US Tropical Rainfall Record

HOUSTON, Tex. (AP) – Harvey has set a new U.S. record for rainfall from a tropical storm.

A weather station southeast of Houston at Mary’s Creek at Winding Road, reported 49.32 inches of rain as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

That breaks the previous record of 48 inches set in 1978 in Medina, Texas by Tropical Storm Amelia.

Meteorologist Marc Chenard of the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center says: “It’s a big deal.”

Already 14 spots in Houston have recorded more than 40 inches of rain and 36 different locations in Houston have recorded more than 3 feet of rain.