Protesters Trespass, Vandalize Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Site in Superior

Six people were arrested Tuesday at the site

SUPERIOR, Wis. – More protests occurred today just outside Superior at the Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Reconstruction Project.

The Douglas County Sheriff says six people were arrested, but no one was violent. Authorities did say one person chained themselves to some machinery at the scene.

This is the third incident in the last few weeks at the site.

Enbridge says it understands those who want to express their Opinions towards the project… But when demonstrators trespass And vandalize equipment…It creates dangerous conditions…For protestors and workers on the pipeline.

“We’ve seen individuals climbing up on equipment, shutting down the work, and climbing up on pipe that’s being suspended by booms, so it’s unsafe,” said Barry Simonson, project director for the Enbridge Line 3 Replacement Project.

Enbridge expects the pipeline replacement in Douglas County to wrap up by this fall.