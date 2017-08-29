Rain Brings Ideal Water Levels for White Water Rafting

Rainy conditions in the Northland are great for business for local white water rafting companies.

Minnesota White Water Rafting in Cloquet guides tours down the St. Louis River where they say all of the rainfall has created optimum water levels.

Two years ago they actually had to temporarily close due to low water levels. This year, it’s a much different story.

“The conditions are phenomenal, we couldn’t ask for better conditions or better weather,” said co-owner Stephanie LaFleur. “We still operate in the rain, even with the rain we were operating last weekend, you’re still going to get wet.”

Minnesota White Water Rafting says business has been up 25 percent this year. They’ll be open until at least October, because they do have wetsuits for those chillier days.