Wisconsin Teen to Compete in Junior Iditarod

Talia Martens of Brule Is Asking for Community Support to Send Her to 2018 Race

DULUTH, Minn. – A sixteen year old musher from Brule is on a mission to compete in the 2018 Junior Iditarod in Alaska.

Talia Martens made her announcement Tuesday at Yappy Hour in the Fitger’s Courtyard, and of course her lead dog was with her.

Talia has the backing of John Beargrease Sled Dog marathon champion Jamie Nelson who has been mentoring her for this next challenge.

“It’s a lot of mental strengthening and I really like pushing myself to the limits and seeing how far I can go without mentally breaking down, but I just love accomplishing hard tasks,” said Talia Martens.

For more information on that and an upcoming breakfast and silent auction, follow the link here.