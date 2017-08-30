American Red Cross: How Northlanders Can Support Harvey Victims

Monetary Donations Encouraged by Red Cross Officials

DULUTH, Minn. – Tropical Storm Harvey is causing devastation in Texas with thousands evacuated and mutiple deaths reported.

As people around the country try to help those affected, the American Red Cross is doing whatever they can to help as well.

Dan Williams, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross serving Northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, stopped by FOX 21 to talk about ways Northlanders can help.

Right now, Williams says the most effective way to help is by making a monetary donation.

That can be done by texting the word “HARVEY” to 90999, visiting www.redcross.org, by visiting our local Red Cross branch at 2524 Maple Grove Rd., Duluth, MN, or calling at 218–722–0071.

The American Red Cross Serving Northern Minnesota and Douglas County is always looking for volunteers.

To learn more about volunteering, head to their website.