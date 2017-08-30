B105’S Cathy Kates To Leave Morning Radio After 20 Years

Kates Says She Will Become Admin. Assistant For Better Financial Stability

DULUTH, Minn. – A big name in Northland country radio is about to step away from the microphone. That person is B105’s Cathy Kates who has been on the radio in the Northland for two decades.

But that’s all coming to an end – on her terms – at the end of the week.

“Probably just the fact that I feel I am going to be disconnected from everyone who I wake up with every single day,’ said Kates when asked what she will miss the most from her job.

On Wednesday evening, co-workers threw Cathy a going-away party before her last day on the air this Friday.

Cathy says after 20 years in the business she’s simply stepping away to take on a new opportunity locally as an administrative assistant.

She says the position will offer more financial stability and more time off as she gets older.

“Health insurance and retirement, and so, looking to the future I had to do that for my family and I,” Kates explained.

“Thank you for letting me be part of your mornings. And I loved it and loved laughing with you,” Kates said.

Meanwhile, Ken Hayes, Cathy’s co-host for the past 10 years, said mornings on the B105 Breakfast Club will not be the same without her.

“Ya know, we have had really good chemistry over the years. We have always had a really good chemistry. I look at her; I know what she’s thinking. She’s always knowing what I am thinking across the room,” Hayes said.

Cathy’s final broadcast is this Friday from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Also during the interview Wednesday, Cathy did say she’ll always entertain possibilities of returning to radio in the future if it were the right position and on a part-time basis.