Good Year For Superior Farmer’s Market Despite Weather

The Superior Farmer's Market is in a New Location This Year and Next

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Douglas County Farmers’ Market opens up every Wednesday in the Summer time so community members can buy fresh produce.

The market was at the Superior Public Library for several years, but because of the Belknap reconstruction project, was moved to 1215 Banks Avenue in Superior for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. But the location change, and even the rainy weather hasn’t stopped the farmers market in having yet another successful year.

“I guess things are pretty soggy, and my tomatoes are real slow ripening, but maybe it’s good for the cucumbers cause they’re doing real good,” says Peter Fornengo, a farmer.

“There’s plenty of parking, it’s very accessible so that seniors and people with mobility issues can get around easily, they can come booth to booth easily, and they can park, plenty of parking without a problem,” says Sue Ann Dumke, the Market Manager of the Farmer’s Market.

The market runs through October!