Level III Offender Moving to Hibbing

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender moving into the Hibbing area.

Forty-two-year-old Robert Alan Keogh, will be relocating to the 4100 block of Kerr Location.

A notification meeting will be held on August 31 at 6 p.m. at the Little Theatre in the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building, 400 East 23rd Street.

A reminder that this is just a public notification and that this offender has served his time and is not wanted by the police.