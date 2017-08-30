Lutsen Ski Resort Could Expand

Still Needs to be Approved by Forest Service

LUTSEN, Minn.-Lutsen Mountain Ski Resort is looking at expanding another 550 acres.

The land they would be using, which is part of the Superior National Forest, would nearly double the area they have for skiing.

The plans are still in their initial phases and the Forest Service would have to issue a permit for the resort to use the land.

The forest service does have a public comment period on the issue.

Comments may be: