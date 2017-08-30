Medical Examiner: Greywind’s Death Due to Homicidal Violence

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police have announced the preliminary autopsy results of Savanna Greywind who was found in the Red River on Sunday, Aug. 27, after she was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 19.

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, the preliminary cause of Greywind’s death was due to homicidal violence.

Specific were unable to be released, including how Greywind’s child was born.

The Fargo Police Department and assisting agencies are continuing to investigate.

At this time, there are no further details are available.