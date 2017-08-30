New Restaurant to Open at Holiday Center

Will Replace Porter's

DULUTH, Minn.-The old Porter’s restaurant in the Holiday Center is getting replaced.

In October, the Lyric Kitchen and Bar will open.

Management at the new spot said they have been seeing a lot of changes in downtown Duluth, which caused them to change the theme of the old Porter’s.

“Duluth keeps changing and we wanted to be a part of that and continue the whole revitalization of downtown,” said Adam McCort, food and beverage manager. “We feel in order to keep up with the pace of where things are going, we needed to offer a new menu with fresh ideas.”

Management also said the menu will focus on simple food, rather than being stuffy.