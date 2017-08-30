Northlanders Continue Gathering Supplies for Flood Victims in Houston

A water and donation drive will also take place Thursday at Denfeld High School from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – People in the Northland are getting geared up and ready to go, loading up an entire semi-truck of donations to help the flood victims in the Houston area.

On Wednesday, Northern Light Community Church opened its doors for anybody to drop off donations. Many families stopped by with cases of water and bags filled with toiletries.

This is all part of a larger effort, organized by many local business leaders who are heading down to Texas this weekend.

“We are all one unit here and our country is coming together,” said Shylo Eckstrom, a local business owner. “I’m super grateful for what we’re doing here in the Northland. It’s a small piece, but every small area like our Northland makes a big difference.”

The group is also looking for somebody who can donate a semi–truck and driver to help deliver the collected donations this weekend.

Below is a list of some of the most needed items needed:

-dry shampoo

-deodorant

-soap

-tampons

-maxi pads

-toothbrushes

-toothpaste

-hand sanitizer

-toilet paper

-batteries

-flashlights

-gloves

-gas cans

-garbage bags

-coolers

-bug spray

-wet wipes

-diapers

-pet food

-leashes

-collars

-clothes

-blankets

-non-perishable food

-water

-sports drinks

If you can’t make it to Thursday’s donation drive, below is a list of additional drop off sites around the Northland:

-Shake It West Duluth

-Duluth Police Stations: 2030 N. Arlington Ave., 5830 Grand Ave., 228 W. Michigan St.

-Big Daddy’s Burgers: 2828 Piedmont Ave

-AJ’s Tanning: 15 W. Red Wing, 4602 Grand Ave, 1307 Tower Ave (Superior, Wisc.)

-Stokkes Meat Market/Adolph Store: Hwy 2 & Boundary Ave (Proctor), 3710 Midway Road (Hermantown, MN), 4942 Jean Duluth Rd.

-Lake Superior Physical Therapy: 215 N. Central Ave

-Hammond S.A.: 1405 Broadway St. (Superior, Wisc.)