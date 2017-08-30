Superior Meats Renovations Helps Them Open Up to New Markets

The Business Can Now Sell to Restaurants

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior Meats started remodeling in March.

New floors were put in, new coolers were added, and an office space was demolished and put on a higher story. Now that the remodeling is coming to a close, business is USDA approved. This means Superior Meats can now sell to restaurants and convenience stores, opening up a whole new market they didn’t have access to before.

“Customers love it. It’s brightened the store up, it’s opened it up kinda makes it look cleaner brighter, the new cases, it’s really gone over well,” said Mike Cragin, manager of Superior Meats.

Renovations on the building is taking longer than expected because of the rainy weather this summer.