Water Drive to Support those Affected by Tropical Storm Harvey

Local Businessman to Travel to Texas

DULUTH, Minn. – A local Duluth man is heading to Texas this weekend to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey and he’s asking for help.

Mike Letica is hosting a Water Drive on Thursday, August 31 from noon to 7 p.m. at Denfeld High School.

Letica is asking for donations of water, cots, air mattresses, medical supplies, cash donations and kids activities.

He says you can follow him on Facebook at “Mike Letica” for updates.

If you’d like to donate, but can’t attend the event, visit the PayPal page for the drive.