Wisconsin Schools Close to Receiving Additional Funding

If approved, the Superior School District says it would just break even for its yearly budget.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Superior schools and other K–12 schools in Wisconsin could see a spending increase over the next two years. On Monday, the state legislature’s budget–writing committee voted to include a $639 million funding increase over the next two years.

The heart of Gov. Scott Walker’s education funding proposal would raise per–pupil aid by $200 this year and $204 for next school year.

“We’re not in the business for profit,” said Janna Stevens, administrator with the Superior School District. “We would like to see increased funding, so we could put additional supports in place for our kids and have some additional supports for our staff. We have full plates in our district, like every district in the state of Wisconsin.”

The school district currently receives about $9,300 in funding for each enrolled student.