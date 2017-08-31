31st Annual Duluth-Superior Pride Celebration Begins

Duluth mayor Emily Larson was joined by Superior mayor Jim Paine and Two Harbors mayor Chris Swanson to show support for the Twin Ports LGBTQ community.

DULUTH, Minn. – The 31st annual Duluth–Superior Pride celebration kicked Thursday night at The Depot with the Mayor’s Reception.

Organizers say Duluth–Superior Pride has continued to grow every year, with much of that possible because of the continued recognition from local leaders.

“31 years ago I would assume it was a much harder environment for people to be recognized for the importance of having diverse people in the community,” said Josh Miller with Duluth-Superior Pride. “Here we are, 31 years later, and it’s really awesome to see the people who run our city here recognizing all the greatness we have in Duluth and Superior.”

Larson says Pride is an important way of showing that local leaders stand with this valuable group in the community and proving the Twin Ports is a welcoming place for all people.

“I’ve watched our community become much more aware of how we can support each other,” said Larson. “As we’ve had issues evolve like marriage equality and providing marriage opportunities for all genders, that’s really important.”

Thursday’s reception was just the first of many pride events that continue all weekend long across the Twin Ports.

Saturday is the Pride Festival at Bayfront Festival Park with live entertainment, food vendors and beer. Sunday is the Pride Parade down Tower Avenue in in Superior.