Adventure Run Taking Runners Off the Beaten Path

RACE TAKES PLACE ON LABOR DAY

CLOQUET, Minn. – A unique race, winding through the scenic pines and hardwoods of Cloquet, with one goal in mind; find the Lost Forester in three hours or less.

The Lost Forester is an intense 20K adventure run designed to be difficult, running off trail up and down some of the steepest hills. The route includes 11K of trails followed by 9K of off-trail paths marked with ribbons. Runners will be working to find the Lost Forester, while self-supporting themselves through the treacherous terrain. Along the way runners must collect a full deck of plot cards left throughout the woods and evidence of seeing the Lost Forester. A maximum of 25 runners can participate and all are required to carry a compass.

Not quite ready for the challenge? A less-intense race will also take place, The Pine Valley Trail Run is split between two races one 5.5 km or 11 km. Each race will travel through the woods on wide, mowed trails in the Pine Valley Recreational Area. Leashed dogs are also welcome to join in the race!

The Lost Forester Adventure and Pine Valley Trail Runs are working to raise money for the Blue House Orphanage in Uganda, which is home to over 30 girls. All proceeds from these races will benefit the orphanage.

Registration for the Pine Valley Trail Run is open through Sept. 2 and registration for The Lost Forester is full, but a waitlist has opened up, according to organizers.

Organizers tell FOX 21 that runners will get time discounts for wearing flannel, as well as all-you-can-eat pancakes following the race.

Race gets underway at 8:30 a.m., Monday Sept. 4 at Pine Valley Park, 1106 Olympic Dr in Cloquet.

For details and registration visit lostforester.com