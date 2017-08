Cabin a Total Loss After Fire

No Injuries Have Been Reported

CANYON, Minn. – A Northland cabin is a total loss after fire overtook it Thursday morning.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies got the call just before 2:30 a.m.

When they got to the home at 8292 W. Rose Lake Drive in Canyon, the cabin was fully engulfed in flames.

This was a privately owned cabin and no one was there at the time.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.