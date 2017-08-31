Duluth Packs Gives Free Socks to Service Men and Women

More than 200 pairs of socks were given away

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Pack honored service men and women Thursday by giving away free pairs of socks. The store teamed up with Darn Tough Vermont Socks as a way to thank current military members, veterans, police officers, EMT, and firefighters in the community.

“It’s something a lot of people are excited about,” said Elizabeth Vaughn, with Duluth Pack. “It’s a great product. They are a sock that has a lifetime guarantee and they’re manufactured here in the United States, so those core values align with our Duluth Pack manufactured product.”

This is the third year Duluth Pack has done this event. More than 200 pairs of socks were given away.