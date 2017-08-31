Emergency Closure on Highway 61 Near Taconite Harbor

DULUTH, Minn. – Motorists travelling on Highway 61 in the area of Taconite Harbor near Schroeder will encounter an emergency closure.

The inactive railroad bridge located at Taconite Harbor was struck at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday.

Due to the instability of the bridge and concern for public safety, Hwy 61 is being detoured until the bridge can be removed. Contractors are working to implement a removal plan as soon as possible.

MnDOT crews will be flagging traffic past the bridge until a permanent detour is in place. Once in place, the detour will carry traffic for about 27 miles.

The detour will utilize Cook Co Rd 1, Lake Co Rd 1, Lake Co Rd 8, and MN Hwy 1.