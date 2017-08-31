Fargo Murder Victim Remembered

Duluth Organizations Want Local Missing Woman Remembered as Well

FARGO, N.D.-Last night, a remembrance of 22-year-old Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind was held in Bismarck , North Dakota.

Greywind, who was pregnant, was allegedly murdered by a couple earlier this month who wanted her baby.

Later police found the suspects with her child. They have now been charged with murder.

Today multiple Northland Native American organizations are reminding the public of Sheila St. Clair, an indigenous woman from Duluth who went missing two years ago.

Right now, they have no leads in that case.

On Sept. 15, a vigil will be held for St. Clair from 1-2 p.m. at Central Hillside Park.