Farming Accident Results in Fatality

NORTHWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Minnesota man has lost his life after a farming-related accident.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Tuesday, August 29 just after 10 a.m.

The accident occurred in the 43000 block of Moose River Rd, in Northwood Township.

That is located in the far northwest portion of Beltrami County, approximately 100 miles northwest of Bemidji, MN.

Preliminary investigation found that an elderly male subject had become entrapped in the chute of a farm truck used for hauling small grain from the field.

It appeared that the male party, identified as Ralph S. Lee, 80, of Grygla, MN was readying or cleaning the box of the farm truck when he became entrapped.

An autopsy by the Beltrami County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death to be accidental.