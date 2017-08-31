Kids Receive Free Backpacks for School

More Than 1000 Backpacks Were Prepared for the Kids

DULUTH, Minn.- CHUM and the Union Gospel Mission have been working together to collect supplies like pencils, markers and notebooks from the community for the last couple of months. And today, more than 1000 backpacks stuffed with those supplies were given out to students in need.

Susan Jordahl-Bubacz the Executive Director of the Union Gospel Mission believes students having the supplies they need for school plays a big role in helping them succeed academically, and these backpacks can make a difference in a child’s life.

“When you have a child that has basically doesn’t have their basic needs met, they most certainly don’t have that backpack or start of school supplies which leaves them, just leaves them hanging,” said Jordahl-Bubacz.

Leftover backpacks from today will be distributed to schools to give to students during the school year.