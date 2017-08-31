Lake Superior Beach Advisories

DULUTH, Minn. – As of August 31, 2017, the Minnesota Department of Health has reported advisories for the following beaches. These advisories recommend no water contact due to elevated levels of E. coli bacteria identified from samples collected and tested.

Clyde Avenue Boat Launch – Smithville – Duluth

Beach House, Park Point – Duluth

If anyone becomes ill after contact with beach water contact the Minnesota Department of Health at 1-877-366-3455.

For more information on Minnesota Lake Superior Beach Monitoring website at www.MNBeaches.org

For a list of Wisconsin Beach advisories by county visit www.wibeaches.us