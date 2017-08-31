Lucky’s 13 Chopped Salad with a Twist
Cooking Connection: Lucky's 13 Pub
DULUTH, Minn. – Lucky’s 13 Pub has been in Duluth since February and so far business is going well for the restaurant.
The pub offers several selections on their menu and has many tap beers and cocktails.
For this week’s Cooking Connection FOX 21’s William Seay learned how to make the restaurant’s “13” Chopped Salad.
“13” Chopped Salad:
- Lettuce
- Kidney beans
- Black beans
- Diced tomatoes
- Roasted corn
- Diced chicken
- Chopped green onions
- Avocado
- Cilantro
- Chipotle ranch dressing
Lucky’s 13 Pub is located at the Miller Hill Mall in Duluth.