Man Drowns in Lake Superior Near Washburn

Fell off Sailing Boat

WASHBURN, Wis.-A Marshfield, Wisconsin man died Wednesday after falling overboard on a sailing vessel, leading him to drown in Lake Superior.

68-year-old Stanley Szczytko was attempting to untangle a line on a sail of the 42-foot-boat when the incident happened. When the line was freed, he was pulled overboard. He was not wearing a flotation device.

The incident occurred between Hougton Point and Long Island at 3:43 p.m.