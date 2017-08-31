Northland business raises money for flood victims

Sky High Graphix and Design is selling shirts and donating profits to relief efforts

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – One Northland company is pitching in to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Sara Androsky’s company Sky High Graphix and Design is selling t–shirts, and donating 100 percent of the profits to the Salvation Army to help flood victims in Texas.

“We’re just hoping that it will give them some semblance of a normal life as they try and get back to what they were before the horrible hurricane struck,” Androsky said.

Details on how to buy a shirt can be found on Sky High Graphix and Design Facebook page.