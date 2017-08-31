Pick a Seat at William Kelley School Auditorium

Staff, Students, and Community Members Raise Funds for New Auditorium Seating

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Big changes are coming to a decades old school along the North Shore.

Silver Bay’s William Kelley School auditorium will soon have new seating options, but staff, students and community members are looking for financial support.

A campaign has kicked off, allowing anyone to purchase a new seat for $200.

There are currently 700 seats that need to be replaced, after nearly 60 years of witnessing many performances, school events and more.

Aside from fundraising, those involved with the campaign will be grant writing, and seeking donations from local businesses.

If you would like to donate, call William Kelley School at (218) 226-4437 or email Katie Fritz at kfritz@isd381.org.