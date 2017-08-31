Pride Festival Begins in Twin Ports

Festivities Continue Through Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.-Tonight the Duluth Superior-Pride Festival kicks off in the Twin Ports with a proclamation from mayors from around the Northland.

Tomorrow several parties and a picnic will be held.

The fun continues Saturday with a festival in Bayfront Park along with a family 5-K on the Waterfront Trail.

It’s call capped off Sunday with the Pride Parade which starts on Tower Avenue.

To find out more, visit this website: http://www.dspride.com.