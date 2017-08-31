Rat Rods to Fill Mahtowa Labor Day Weekend

Rat Rod Rendezvous to Celebrate Nine Years
MAHTOWA, Minn. – A tradition taking over downtown Mahtowa each Labor Day weekend is continuing as the 9th Annual Rat Rod Rendezvous starts up Saturday.

Car lovers will be bringing their rat rods from all over the country.

The show is taking place Saturday, September 2nd and Sunday, September 3rd.

There will be live music, a golf tournament and a parade in addition to the car show.

Rat Rod Rendezvous Schedule:

Saturday:

  • 9:00 a.m. Golf Tournament Tee-off at 29 Pines
  • 10:00 a.m. Car Registration and Food Opens
  • Noon: Official Opening of Show
  • 3:00 p.m. Participation Awards
  • 3:30 p.m. Vehicle Parade
  • 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Rockin’ Hollywoods Show Band

Sunday:

  • 9:00 a.m. Rusty Registration and Food Opens
  • 10:00 a.m. Official Opening of Show
  • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Live Music by “Canyon Creek”
  • 2:00 p.m. Participation Awards
  • 2:15 p.m. Rusty Parade and Burn-off and Pipe Rapping

For more information, head to mahtowaratz.com.

 

 

