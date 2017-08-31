SOAR Graduation Ceremony Marks New Era for Carpentry Students

The Pre-Apprenticeship Program Was 8 Weeks Long

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- A graduation ceremony marked the beginning of a new era for soar students.

Soar is a non-profit program that helps people who have faced challenges in their lives get back on their feet. The North Central Regional council of carpenters partnered with Soar to offer a pre-apprenticeship program, and today, 7 students celebrated their hard work with a graduation ceremony.

“I want to keep going with my career, I want to build things for other people, I would love to build something for the homeless people because they’re ones that are not being heard,” said Tavareous Williams, who graduated from the SOAR program.

The pre-apprenticeship program served as an introduction to a career in carpentry, and lasted 8 weeks long.