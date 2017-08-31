Volunteers Trained Before Heading South

Local Red Cross Volunteers Headed to Texas to Help with Harvey Relief

DULUTH, Minn. – Local American Red Cross volunteers headed south to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts received training before their trip.

Thursday, at the Red Cross’ Duluth office, volunteers learned how to deploy, what to expect both in Texas and when they come home, as well as a class in sheltering fundamentals.

The local Red Cross already has ten volunteers in Texas with another three headed out this weekend. Organizers say the need for volunteers extends beyond areas affected by Harvey.

“It’s not just for these disasters, there’s always going to be more,” said volunteer Diane Dunder. “And we always need volunteers locally, so many of our volunteers are gone now, we need people to help us out if we have fires.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer either locally, or one that goes down to Texas, contact the American Red Cross at (218) 722-0071.