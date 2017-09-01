Buffalo Valley Campground Busy With Tourists

Softball Tournament to be Held There This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Over at the Buffalo Valley Campground, the place is buzzing with activity with Labor Day tourists.

Management there says they have been full every weekend all summer.

“Every year it gets busier and busier,” said Darrell Eckenberg, campground manager. “I always tell everybody, make sure you do your reservations ahead of time.”

This weekend the Buffalo House will be hosting a big softball tournament.