Duluth Business, Owners Charged with Multiple Tax Crimes

DULUTH, Minn. – The owners of a popular Duluth restaurant are now facing the Minnesota Department of Revenue after allegedly filing false tax returns and failing to pay sales tax, according to the Department.

The owners of Osaka Sushi & Hibachi allegedly used a computer program to remove items from sales receipts in order to under-report monthly sales.

The Department of Revenue says Osaka underpaid around $27,000 in state sales tax and another $8,000 in local tax revenue.

Investigators also found evidence that the fraud could go back a few years, meaning Osaka owners may owe $125,000 to the state of Minnesota and the City of Duluth combined.

Each count carries a fine up to $10,000 and five years in prison.