Duluth Personal Trainer Stands Out from the Crowd

Active Adventures: XMT-3 Training
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – A new studio with focus on the individual has opened in downtown Duluth.

XMT-3 Training is run by personal trainer Eric Franklin.

Other than a 30-minute group class at 5:00 a.m. and noon, Franklin only hosts individual personal training sessions.

It’s part of his focus to branch off from the crowded gym atmosphere.

Franklin says after working as a personal trainer at a local gym, he realized some of his clients felt self-conscious in a public gym scenario.

He only offers one-on-one sessions to give the client an environment they feel safe and confident in.

For more information, head to www.xmt-3.com.

XMT-3 Training is located at 30 W First St., Duluth, Minnesota, MN 55802.

 

