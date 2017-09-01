Crews Work Overnight to Remove Taconite Harbor Bridge

1/6 MnDOT

2/6 MnDOT

3/6 MnDOT

4/6 MnDOT

5/6 MnDOT

6/6 MnDOT

DULUTH, Minn. -Motorists traveling on Highway 61 will no longer be rerouted, as Minnesota Department of Transportation crews worked overnight to remove a damaged railroad bridge near Taconite Harbor.

MnDOT issued an emergency closure Thursday after the dilapidated bridge was struck by a truck. Because of the instability of the bridge and concern for public safety, an emergency detour was put in place as crews worked around the clock to remove the bridge.

Highway 61 is now open, as of noon Friday, as Labor Day traffic begins to move through the area.