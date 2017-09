Fire Destroys Vehicles at Proctor Business

Not Known What Caused the Fire at This Time

Photo Courtesy of Proctor Fire Department

PROCTOR, Minn.-An early morning fire at a Proctor business has destroyed a truck and van at the site.

Authorities were called to Nuss Truck and Equipment on Westgate Boulevard at about 1 a.m. where they found a service vehicle and parts van on fire.

Management at the business told FOX 21 that no one was injured in the blaze.

Fire investigators are still working on what caused the incident.