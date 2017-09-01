Fruit Stand Gives Healthy Option for State Fair-Goers

The Produce Exchange Sells Fresh Fruit

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. – If you’re headed down to the Minnesota State Fair this weekend there’s a good chance you’ll be eating something fried and on a stick.

If you’re looking for something healthy, stop by The Produce Exchange.

The booth offers fresh fruit, Kampuchea on tap, energy drinks and organic and fair trade sparkling water.

The booth has been at the fair for 11 years.

“We own a store at the Midtown Market called The Produce Exchange. They invited the global market in as a collective group. It’s a public market and they invited us to stay because people just loved fruit that first year,” said Kevin Hannigan, co-owner of The Produce Exchange.

Hannigan says fair-goers love the fresh option.

“People love it! They come up and say “whoa look at these peaches” and they try the nectarines. People come back every year and just want them,” said Hannigan.

The fruit stand is located at the corner of Carnes Avenue and Underwood Street, right across from Ye Old Mill.