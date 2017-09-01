Gas Prices Going Up in Minnesota

Prices Also Going Up Nationally

DULUTH, Minn.-Gas prices are spiking nationwide since Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

Triple-A says the national average for a price of a gallon went up 7 cents today to $2.52 nationally.

The Minnesota average currently rests at about $2.42 a gallon, according to http://www.minnesotagasprices.com.

Nearly 30 percent of America’s refining capacity along the Gulf Coast has either shut down or reduced operations since the hurricane.