Gas Prices Going Up in Minnesota
Prices Also Going Up Nationally
DULUTH, Minn.-Gas prices are spiking nationwide since Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.
Triple-A says the national average for a price of a gallon went up 7 cents today to $2.52 nationally.
The Minnesota average currently rests at about $2.42 a gallon, according to http://www.minnesotagasprices.com.
Nearly 30 percent of America’s refining capacity along the Gulf Coast has either shut down or reduced operations since the hurricane.