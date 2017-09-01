Gas Prices Going Up in Minnesota

Prices Also Going Up Nationally
Site Staff

DULUTH, Minn.-Gas prices are spiking nationwide since Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

Triple-A says the national average for a price of a gallon went up 7 cents today to $2.52 nationally.

The Minnesota average currently rests at about $2.42 a gallon, according to http://www.minnesotagasprices.com.

Nearly 30 percent of America’s refining capacity along the Gulf Coast has either shut down or reduced operations since the hurricane.

Related Post

Fargo Murder Victim Remembered
Human Remains Found in Remote Wooded Area of St. L...
Art in Bayfront Park Starts Tomorrow
Pride Festival Begins in Twin Ports

You Might Like