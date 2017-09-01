Grand Slam at The Wade Provides Fun for Families

A beautiful August day full of music, games and baseball

DULUTH, Minn. – The Salvation Army held the first ever “Grand Slam at the Wade” on Thursday. Families enjoyed games, dunk tanks, music, and a baseball game. The Salvation Army put on the event to share with the community the things the Salvation Army does, beyond red kettles and thrift shops.

“We want the community to be aware of our other programs, like our feeding programs or our housing programs that we offer in the community,”Salvation Army’s Kristy Eckhart said.

The Salvation Army in Duluth provided more than 100,000 meals to Northland families last year.