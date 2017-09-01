Minnesota National Guard Deployed to Texas

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Mark Dayton has approved soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Combat Aviation Brigade to support response efforts for Hurricane Harvey.

The soldiers will depart Friday from St. Cloud via CH-47 Chinook helicopters to conduct aviation operations in Texas.

“I am glad that Minnesota will be able to assist the victims of the terrible tragedy in Texas, with 11 Minnesota National Guard soldiers accompanying two Chinook helicopters to join in relief efforts,” said Governor Dayton. “I thank Major General Nash for his leadership, and the brave Minnesota soldiers, who will travel to Texas to provide this critical relief. I encourage all Minnesotans, who are able, to donate to the qualified relief efforts. Minnesota stands ready to assist in any way we can.”

The brigade unit supports disaster response operations by providing aviation capabilities with both UH-60 Black Hawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters.

The soldiers will join Guardsmen from across the country and will stay as long as needed in order to protect the lives and property of the citizens impacted by the storm.