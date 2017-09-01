Northlander’s Visit Large Lakes Observatory

Boat Teaches About Science Related to the Lake

DULUTH, Minn. – Today, Northlander’s got to learn all about the science connected to Lake Superior.

The University of Minnesota Duluth hosted an open house of sorts for their boat the Blue Heron, which is part of its Large Lakes Observatory program.

Leaders of the program told us they do these events to help explain more about the program.

“People are always asking and fascinated by the boat itself and when we open it up for the public, they are inspired,” said Lisa Sundberg, outreach coordinator.

The boat does a variety of scientific tasks including biological studies and tracking a variety of spills on the lake.