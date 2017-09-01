Ribbon Cutting Held for Proctor Turf Complex

Event Brings Smiles to Student's Faces

PROCTOR, Minn. – A new field turf complex at Egerdahl Field was introduced to the Proctor community today.

A ribbon cutting was held right before the girls’ soccer game for the project, which cost $1.3 million.

Needless to say, the school district is pretty excited about the new field.

“Most importantly it’s our kids, the smile on their face and how happy they are when they step out on this field and realize this is there’s,” said Proctor Superintendent John Engelking.

In February, voters in Proctor approved a referendum for $12 million that will improve a variety of facilities including adding a new ice arena.