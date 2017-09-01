Rummage for Rescue: Supporting Friends of Animals Humane Society

CLOQUET, Minn. – Garage sale-ing season is underway and one big rummage sale this weekend will help Northland animals looking for new homes.

This is one of the biggest fundraisers for Friends of Animals Humane Society.

The Rummage for Rescue sale is taking place at the Cloquet Armory on Saturday, August 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This is taking place at the Cloquet Armory on Hwy 33.

Donations can be dropped off Friday, September 1 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.