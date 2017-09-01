Special Deer Hunt Permits Available for Cascade River, Judge C. R. Magney State Parks

THE GOAL OF STATE PARK HUNTS IS TO ENSURE HEALTHY NATURAL COMMUNITIES

DULUTH, Minn. – A special firearms deer hunt will be held at Cascade River and Judge C.R. Magney state parks from Nov. 4-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Hunters wishing to participate in one of the special hunts can obtain a state park deer hunt permit in addition to their regular license. Hunters must apply to participate in either the Cascade or Magney hunts (permit area 900 or 911) and can be done at any electronic licensing station agent by Sept. 7.

These special permits will allow hunters to harvest one deer of either sex within the selected park with their regular license. Hunters can also purchase a bonus tag to harvest an antlerless deer within the park and still use their regular license to hunt another area outside the special hunt area as long as they follow all applicable rules for that area.

“The special hunt permit is not a license or tag. It simply allows for an efficient way to monitor the number of hunters participating and the harvest within the park’s boundaries,” said park manager Peter Mott. “If the available permits are not filled through ELS, additional permits may be available at the park office after Oct. 13 on the first come, first serve basis.”

Bag limits still apply, so hunters may tag one legal buck per year, without exception.

Portable stands are allowed for this hunt but must be removed within a day after the hunt.

For more information about this hunt contact the DNR information center at info.dnr@state.mn.us