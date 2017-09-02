Backpacks Given Away to Students

DULUTH, Minn. – Students grabbed some free back to school gear at Metro PCS in West Duluth.

Backpacks were given to the first two hundred students who came to the store. Families could also get their faces painted and enjoy free ice cream treats.

“We want to give back to the community and we figure that school supplies are really important and not everybody can afford school supplies and we want to make sure that everybody has the opportunity to go to school with those new supplies,” says Danielle Haller, owner of Duluth’s Metro PCS locations.

Duluth Public School students start classes this Tuesday, September 5th.